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    Wall bracket LVS 1/2 | Kärcher

    Grey wall mount bracket with screws and wall plugs, designed for holding cylindrical objects.

    Wall bracket LVS 1/2

    Part number: 2.885-920.0

    The wall bracket enables practical, space-saving and safe storage of the LVS 1/2 Bp battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner and ensures the machine is always ready to hand.
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