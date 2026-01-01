Warning Sign for Door 77-134 cm | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 9.212-085.0Signage with quick release fittings and cloth.
Material
PP
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Package weight (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
1340 x 200
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
77 x 200 x 330
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas