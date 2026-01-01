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    Washer Sleeve Polyester abrasive Pad 35 cm | Kärcher

    White, fluffy cleaning pad with a curved shape, featuring a small hole on one side, isolated on a white background.

    Washer Sleeve Polyester abrasive Pad 35 cm

    Part number: 3.345-134.0

    • Universal, scrub pad for stubborn dirt if required, high water absorption
    • 35 cm
    • 80% acrylic, 20% PA
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