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    Washer Sleeve Polyester abrasive Pad 45 cm | Kärcher

    White microfiber cleaning pad with a button, isolated on a white background.

    Washer Sleeve Polyester abrasive Pad 45 cm

    Part number: 3.345-135.0

    • Universal, scrub pad for stubborn dirt if required, high water absorption
    • 45 cm
    • 80% acrylic, 20% PA
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