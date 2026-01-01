WaterPro Separating Agent, powder RM 846 | Kärcher

Product

Highly effective reaction separating agent for emulsion separating systems (ASA 600, HDR 777)

Specially suited to recycled and wastewater treatment of water heavily laden with mineral oil (hydrocarbon up to 100 mg/l)

Achieves clear and high-quality recycled water

Extremely fast flocculation and easily filtered

The legal requirements for wastewater quality are met

Approx. 50% of the detergent substances remain in the recycled water. As a result, a lower re-dosage of cleaning agent is possible.

Powder

Specially adapted to Kärcher systems