10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    WaterPro Separating Agent, powder RM 846 | Kärcher

    Large white bag with a label, sealed at the top, placed on a plain white background.

    WaterPro Separating Agent, powder RM 846

    Part number: 6.295-164.0

    Reagent for the treatment of washing water containing mineral oil. Forms large, stable flakes that can be easily filtered away.
    Make an enquiry