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    WC and gutter lance | Kärcher

    Curved stainless steel lance with black plastic nozzle, isolated on a white background.

    WC and gutter lance

    Part number: 4.112-029.0

    Stainless steel lance WC and gutter with nozzle insert. Specially shaped for effective and hygienic cleaning of gutters and toilets.