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    Wet blasting attachment without flow control (nozzles not included) | Kärcher

    Kärcher pipe cleaning set with a long metal nozzle and coiled transparent hose, featuring a brass connector.

    Wet blasting attachment without flow control (nozzles not included)

    Part number: 4.115-006.0

    Addition of spray agent to the high pressure jet. For paint stripping, rust removal and descaling. Assembly on spray lance instead of high-pressure nozzle. Without water flow regulation
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