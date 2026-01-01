WR 50 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.114-013.0In combination with a hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher, the 50 cm wide weed remover WR 50 is ideal for removing weeds. It comes with an adaptive chassis and nozzle adapter.
Connecting Thread
EASY!Lock
Weight (kg)
2.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.5
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Application areas