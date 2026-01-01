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    Pallet extraction EN | Kärcher

    CLEANING IS NOT JUST ABOUT CLEANLINESS

    Tracking down system faults

    Processes often involve problems that no-one attends to. Data light barriers in storage systems often cause failures even though the solution could be quite simple.

    Challenge

    Automatic storage systems use countless wooden pallets. These bring a huge amount of dirt into warehouses, contaminating data light barriers in the process and causing system faults.

    Solution

    Installing a pallet underbody vacuum system before the pallets enter the warehouse solves three problems and ensures everything runs smoothly.

     What's changed? Facts and figures

    Disregarded details can often cause problems that are initially a mystery. Once the solution is found, a huge amount of time and effort can be saved.

    Challenge

    Wood chips or dirt deposits on pallets can interfere with data light barriers.This causes malfunctions and results in systems having to be shut down.The system can be restarted after manual cleaning has been carried out.

    Wood chips or dirt deposits on pallets can interfere with data light barriers.

    Solution

    Installation of an automatic pallet vacuum system before the pallets enter the warehouse.Fault-free operation of the system without interruptions.No manual cleaning by logistics personnel.

    Installation of an automatic pallet vacuum system before the pallets enter the warehouse.

    Piktogramm Effizienz Industrie

    Minimisation of downtimes per year Smooth operation is guaranteed, as the light barriers no longer signal a fault.

    Piktogramm Mitarbeiter

    Increased employee safety - The pallets no longer bring dirt into the warehouse, thereby reducing the risk of slipping.

    Piktogramm Stoppuhr

    Less time cleaning - Thorough cleaning of warehouse floors and the manual cleaning of the light barriers are no longer necessary.

    Piktogramm Sparschwein

    Cost savings per year - The minimisation of downtimes and cleaning times results in a fast return on investment.