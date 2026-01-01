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    1/8" screw plug for interior cleaning heads | Kärcher

    Silver metal threaded adapter with a hexagonal head, angled against a white background.

    1/8" screw plug for interior cleaning heads

    Order number: 5.411-061.0

    Screw plug for high-pressure interior cleaning heads with 1/8-inch thread.
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