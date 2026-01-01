1-litre cleaning agent container for cup foam lance advanced | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.414-050.0Additional 1-litre cleaning agent container for quick replacement of the cleaning agent (for foam lance 2.112-017.0 and 2.112-018.0).
Connection thread
M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com