Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    250 mm lance, non-rotatable | Kärcher

    Silver extension lance with black plastic connectors at both ends, designed for Kärcher high-pressure cleaners.

    250 mm lance, non-rotatable

    Order number: 4.760-667.0

    250 mm stainless steel lance. With manual coupling. Non-rotatable.
    Request a offer