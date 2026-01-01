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    360° swivelling boom for high-pressure hose | Kärcher

    Long, white linear actuator with a cylindrical motor at one end, mounted on a flat base.

    360° swivelling boom for high-pressure hose

    Order number: 4.058-106.0

    Swivelling boom for HP-working hose (360° turning circle). Mounted above the washing bay.
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