360° swivelling boom for high-pressure hose | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.058-106.0Swivelling boom for HP-working hose (360° turning circle). Mounted above the washing bay.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1950 x 280 x 180
Weight (kg)
18.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
18.8
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com