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    550 mm lance, non-rotatable | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner lance with a black handle and brass nozzle, isolated on a white background.

    550 mm lance, non-rotatable

    Order number: 4.760-665.0

    550 mm stainless steel lance. With manual coupling. Non-rotatable.
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