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    600 mm spray lance | Kärcher

    Kärcher extension lance with black handle and silver nozzle, isolated on a white background.

    600 mm spray lance

    Order number: 9.751-140.0

    600 mm long, zinc coated spray lance with hand screw connection. Not rotatable.
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