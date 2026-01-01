Air Blower AB 28 Classic | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Air Blower
Order number: 1.004-067.0
Speeds
3
Air flow rate (levels 1/2/3) (m³/h)
1500 / 1750 / 2100
Blower speed (levels 1/2/3) (rpm)
950 / 1150 / 1300
Cable length (m)
7
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
8.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
10.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
467 x 440 x 513
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Manual
Application areas