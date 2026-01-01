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    Air Blower AB 28 Classic | Kärcher

    Sale
    Grey Kärcher air blower with a circular vent, handle, and wheels, designed for drying surfaces efficiently.

    Air Blower

    AB 28 Classic

    Order number: 1.004-067.0

    • Compact air blower for drying after wet cleaning, such as spray extraction
    • Universal turbine, 3 power settings and 3 blow angles: 0°, 20°, 90°
    • Large wheels for practical transport