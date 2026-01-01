Air Blower AB 28 Classic | Kärcher

The powerful AB 28 Classic offers an excellent solution for drying large carpets and floors in combination with a reliable and durable design, such as a motor with three-stage control with thermal protection, as well as a low weight, compact size and cable storage for added convenience. The low noise level of the air blower allows it to be used during business hours while customers continue their work. These properties and its service life make the AB 28 a profitable partner for businesses.

Powerful copper motor Up to 2,000 hours service life and 24/7 operation Work is completed quickly, saving time and money. Robust casing Difficult tasks completed with ease Integrated cable storage Time-saving and user-friendly The cable is integrated directly into the machine, meaning it is always secure during transit. Reliable, practical three-stage control Very efficient due to low failure rate A wide range of possible applications. Ergonomic handle Easy to transport Machine is easy to transport thanks to the ergonomic design of the handle.