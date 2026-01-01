Air Blower AB 30 Classic | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Speeds
3
Blower speed (levels 1/2/3) (rpm)
1000 / 1250 / 1400
Rated input power (W)
520
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
8.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
10.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
400 x 400 x 402
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas