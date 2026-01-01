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    Adapter 12 rotary coupling EASY!Lock 22 IG - M22 x 1.8 AG | Kärcher

    Brass and black plastic connector with threaded end, designed for high-pressure cleaning equipment.

    Adapter 12 rotary coupling EASY!Lock 22 IG - M22 x 1.8 AG

    Order number: 4.111-046.0

    Rotatable adapter for connecting EASY!Force high-pressure gun and high-pressure hoses with M 22x1.5 connection
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