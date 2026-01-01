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    Adapter 2 M22IG-TR22AG | Kärcher

    Brass hose connector with black plastic grip, featuring a threaded end and embossed number "2" on the grip.

    Adapter 2 M22IG-TR22AG

    Order number: 4.111-030.0

    Adapter 2 to connect the old device with the new hose and the old gun with the new hose
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