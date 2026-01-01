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    Adapter 3/8" external thread to M 22 x 1.5 external thread | Kärcher

    Brass threaded adapter with hexagonal centre, showing two different thread sizes on each end.

    Adapter 3/8" external thread to M 22 x 1.5 external thread

    Order number: 6.651-646.0

    Brass adapter 3/8" external thread to M 22 × 1.5 external thread for max. 400 bar, max. 150 °C.
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