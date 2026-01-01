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    Adapter 3 M22IG-TR22AG | Kärcher

    Brass connector with threaded end and black plastic grip, marked with number 3.

    Adapter 3 M22IG-TR22AG

    Order number: 4.111-031.0

    Adapter 3 to connect the old gun with the new spray lance and new servo regulator
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