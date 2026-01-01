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    Adapter 5 TR22IG-M22AG | Kärcher

    Brass hexagonal connector with black plastic ring and threaded end, isolated on white background.

    Adapter 5 TR22IG-M22AG

    Order number: 4.111-033.0

    Adapter 5 to connect the new gun with the old spray lance and new servo regulator with the old spray lance
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