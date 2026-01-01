Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Adapter 6 TR22IG-M22AG | Kärcher

    Brass and black plastic threaded connector with hexagonal shape, featuring a number 6 marking.

    Adapter 6 TR22IG-M22AG

    Order number: 4.111-034.0

    Adapter 6 to connect the new device with the old hose and the old hose with the new gun
    Request a offer