Adapter 6 TR22IG-M22AG | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.111-034.0Adapter 6 to connect the new device with the old hose and the old hose with the new gun
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Max. pressure (bar)
300
Connection thread
EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com