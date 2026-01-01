Adapter for Mop Box 20 L | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.999-309.0Ideal to facilitate strap tape mops placing inside the bucket during pre-soaking and afterwards the fixing to the frame during cleaning operations.
Weight without accessories (kg)
0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
460 x 190 x 230
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com