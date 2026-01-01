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    Adapter hose extension 9 TR | Kärcher

    Brass threaded connector with a grey plastic grip, featuring embossed number 9 on the side.

    Adapter hose extension 9 TR

    Order number: 4.111-037.0

    Adapter 9 to connect the new hose with the new hose
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