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    Adapter, surface cleaner | Kärcher

    Brass connector with threaded end, cylindrical shape, and hexagonal section for grip, isolated on white background.

    Adapter, surface cleaner

    Order number: 4.762-402.0

    For use on commercial hard-surface cleaners with home and garden pressure washers
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