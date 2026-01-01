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    Add-on kit control transformer for HKF 30/14-E | Kärcher

    Kärcher electrical control box with visible wiring, yellow warning labels, and a long black power cable.

    Add-on kit control transformer for HKF 30/14-E

    Order number: 2.644-481.0

    Electrical cabinet with control transformer (nominal power 100 VA) and 10 m cord (with plug) for the HKF 30/14-E interior cleaning head.
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