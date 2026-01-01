Additional handle for EASY!Lock spray lances | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.321-380.0Comfortable in every situation – the additional handle is easy to attach to the spray lance of our new EASY!Lock generation and makes work easier by allowing you to adjust your posture to suit the particular task. Regularly changing your posture relieves the strain on your body, making work more relaxed. Thanks to the 360°-rotatable spray lance, the additional handle can simply be fully rotated whilst working for greater flexibility.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
100 60 250
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com