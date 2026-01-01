Aluminium handle 140 cm / D 23 mm | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.999-096.0
Handle type
Fix
Handle length (mm)
1400
Handle diameter (mm)
23
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Length (mm)
1400
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas