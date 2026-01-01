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    Aluminium handle 140 cm / D 23 mm | Kärcher

    Silver broom handle with a teal grip, isolated on a white background.

    Aluminium handle 140 cm / D 23 mm

    Order number: 6.999-096.0

    • Lightweight aluminium handle, recess for hanging
    • 140 cm, 23 mm diameter
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