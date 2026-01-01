Angled nozzle, dia. 3 mm, 90° | Kärcher

The angled nozzle deflects the jet by 90°, making it ideal for cleaning complex structures, indentations and highly angled areas. This nozzle is largely made of plastic using the innovative 3D printing process. This eliminates the limitations of conventional manufacturing methods and the nozzle achieves optimum cleaning performance. The nozzle can be easily extended using the separately available extensions for angled nozzles.

Quick-change system Extremely easy to handle and variable set-up. Nozzle made of plastic Damage to delicate surfaces is avoided, should the nozzle accidentally touch the surface.