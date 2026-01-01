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    Angled nozzle, dia. 3 mm, 90° | Kärcher

    Black curved nozzle with a metallic connector, isolated on a white background.

    Angled nozzle, dia. 3 mm, 90°

    Order number: 4.574-145.0

    In the angled nozzle, the jet is deflected sideways by 90°. It is particularly suitable for cleaning complex structures, indentations and highly angled areas.
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