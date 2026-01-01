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    Angled nozzle, dia. 4 mm, 30° | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher nozzle with a curved tip and metallic connector, isolated on a white background.

    Angled nozzle, dia. 4 mm, 30°

    Order number: 4.574-149.0

    Angled nozzle, 4 mm: This plastic nozzle deflects the jet by 30°. Ideal for cleaning complex structures, such as indentations, and highly angled areas.
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