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    Angled nozzle extension, 100 mm | Kärcher

    Black cylindrical extension tube with a threaded metal end, isolated on a white background.

    Angled nozzle extension, 100 mm

    Order number: 4.574-146.0

    Extension for the L2P angled nozzles. The extension is 100 mm long. Several extensions can be screwed together.
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