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    Angled nozzle, XS, flat | Kärcher

    Black and silver Kärcher pipe cleaning tool with a curved design, placed on a white background.

    Angled nozzle, XS, flat

    Order number: 4.574-042.0

    Angled nozzle to direct the jet through 90°. Perfect for cleaning injection moulds.
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