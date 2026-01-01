Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Angled nozzle, XS, round | Kärcher

    Black and silver Kärcher L-shaped lock on a white background.

    Angled nozzle, XS, round

    Order number: 4.574-041.0

    Angled nozzle to direct the jet through 90°. Perfect for cleaning injection moulds.
    Request a offer