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    Angled Vario nozzle, 055 | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher hose connector with brass interior, featuring ridged grips and arrow markings on a white background.

    Angled Vario nozzle, 055

    Order number: 4.113-008.0

    Variable angle nozzle for spray angle adjustment from 0° to 90°. For easy adjustment to all kinds of soiling and surfaces.
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