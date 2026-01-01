Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Angled Vario nozzle, 080 | Kärcher

    Black and brass Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with textured grip and visible internal components.

    Angled Vario nozzle, 080

    Order number: 4.763-036.0

    Variable angle nozzle for spray angle adjustment from 0° to 90°. For easy adjustment to all kinds of soiling and surfaces.
    Request a offer