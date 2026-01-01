Attachment kit automatic hose reel HDS M/S | Kärcher

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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.110-011.0Automatic hose reel as a complete attachment kit that's easy to mount. Suitable for HDS medium and super class. For maximum convenience when winding and unwinding the high-pressure hose.
Colour
black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
34.4
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com