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    Attachment kit automatic hose reel holder HDS C | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner accessories including a metal bracket, hose, nozzles, screws, and fittings arranged on a white surface.

    Attachment kit automatic hose reel holder HDS C

    Order number: 2.110-013.0

    Holder includes connection material for installing an automatic hose reel to machines from the HDS compact class.
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