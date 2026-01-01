Automatic plastic hose reel incl. high-pressure hose, 15 m | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.639-257.0Spring-mounted and ready-to-use automatic hose reel for wall mounting. Simplifies handling of the high-pressure hose, shortens set-up times and increases occupational safety.
Length (m)
15
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Max. pressure (bar)
300
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
7.1
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com