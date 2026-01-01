Automatic stainless steel / synthetic material hose drum, 20 m | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.392-083.0Automatic hose reel for 20 m high-pressure hose. The console consists of stainless steel, the drum is made from plastic.
Length (m)
20
Temperature (°C)
max. 150
Colour
black
Max. pressure (bar)
200
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
13.2
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com