Bag holder plate with wheel 25mm | Kärcher

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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.999-248.0Bag holder plate made of polypropylene with wheel (25 mm). Size: 53 × 28 × 7 cm.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
375 x 485 x 230
Weight without accessories (kg)
2.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com