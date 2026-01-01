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    Bag holder plate with wheel 25mm | Kärcher

    Grey wheeled platform with "Green Hotel Pick & Go" label, featuring a single visible caster wheel.

    Bag holder plate with wheel 25mm

    Order number: 6.999-248.0

    Bag holder plate made of polypropylene with wheel (25 mm). Size: 53 × 28 × 7 cm.
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