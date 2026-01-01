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    Barrel cleaner BC 14/12 | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner lance with adjustable nozzle and control lever, connected to a hose, on a white background.

    Barrel cleaner BC 14/12

    Order number: 2.112-020.0

    The BC 14/12 barrel cleaner is a spray unit for the interior cleaning of containers and barrels – especially oak barrels with a capacity of between 225 and 600 litres.
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