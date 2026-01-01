Battery with lithium-ion cells, 7.2 V/2.5 Ah | Kärcher

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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.654-328.0Battery with Li-ion cells (7.2 V/2.5 Ah) for Kärcher's EB 30/1 electric broom.
Battery voltage (V)
7.2
Capacity (Ah)
2.5
Battery type
Lithium-ion battery
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information