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    Battery with lithium-ion cells, 7.2 V/2.5 Ah | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher battery pack with a rectangular shape and connector slots, viewed from an angle on a white background.

    Battery with lithium-ion cells, 7.2 V/2.5 Ah

    Order number: 6.654-328.0

    Battery with Li-ion cells (7.2 V/2.5 Ah) for Kärcher's EB 30/1 electric broom.
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