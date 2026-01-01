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    Stair cleaning machine BD 17/5 C Ep | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional floor scrubber with red bristles, grey body, and ergonomic handle.

    Stair cleaning machine

    BD 17/5 C Ep

    Order number: 1.737-107.0

    • Stair cleaning unit, disc brush for manual operation, 17 cm wide
    • 0–45 rpm speed adjustment, can also be used with pads, handy, compact
    • Versatile, for smaller, hard-to-reach areas
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