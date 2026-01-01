Stair cleaning machine BD 17/5 C Ep | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Stair cleaning machine
Order number: 1.737-107.0
Drive type
Mains operation
Working width, brushes (mm)
170 - 200
Brush speed (rpm)
- 450
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
69
Voltage (V)
220 - 230
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
5.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
330 x 136 x 290
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Application areas