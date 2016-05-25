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    Scrubber dryers BD 35/15C Classic BP Pack | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor scrubber with black and yellow accents, featuring a handle and wheels for mobility.

    Scrubber dryers

    BD 35/15C Classic BP Pack

    Order number: 1.783-443.0

    The BD 35/15 C Classic scrubber dryer is the perfect solution for small spaces by providing extraordinary versatility. Outstanding manoeuvrability and compactness make cleaning easy. An on-board battery charger ensures convenient recharge no matter where you are.
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