Scrubber dryers BD 35/15C Classic BP Pack | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Scrubber dryers
Order number: 1.783-443.0The BD 35/15 C Classic scrubber dryer is the perfect solution for small spaces by providing extraordinary versatility. Outstanding manoeuvrability and compactness make cleaning easy. An on-board battery charger ensures convenient recharge no matter where you are.
Drive type
Battery
Working width, brushes (mm)
350
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
470
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
max. 15 max. 15
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
1400
Practical area performance (m²/h)
700
Battery type
Maintenance-free
Battery (V / Ah)
12 / 38
Battery run time (h)
2
Battery charging time (h)
10
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50 - 60
Brush speed (rpm)
180 - 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm² / kg)
25 / 16.5
Water consumption (l/min)
0.95
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
54
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
830 x 500 x 680
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Application areas