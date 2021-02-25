Scrubber dryers BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Scrubber dryers
Order number: 1.783-430.0
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
Advance by brush rotation
Working width, brushes (mm)
380
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
480
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
12 12
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
1520
Practical area performance (m²/h)
1140
Battery type
Li-ion
Battery (V / Ah)
25.2 / 21
Battery run time (h)
1.5
Battery charging time (h)
2.7
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50 - 60
Brush speed (rpm)
180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm² / kg)
25 - 30 / 16 - 20
aisle turning width (mm)
1050
Water consumption (l/min)
1
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
65
Rated input power (W)
500
Colour
anthracite
Permissible total weight (kg)
48
Weight without accessories (kg)
36
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
995 x 495 x 1090
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com