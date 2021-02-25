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    Scrubber dryers BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor scrubber with a grey and yellow design, featuring a handle and circular brush attachment.

    Scrubber dryers

    BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li

    Order number: 1.783-430.0

    • Lithium-ion battery
    • With disc brush (for smooth surfaces)
    • Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
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