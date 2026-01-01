Scrubber dryers BD 50/40 RS Bp | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Scrubber dryers
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.533-170.0
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm)
510
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
691
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
40 40
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
2805
Practical area performance (m²/h)
2000
Battery (V)
36
Battery run time (h)
2.5
Brush speed (rpm)
180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm² / kg)
20 / 26
Water consumption (l/min)
1.5
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
66.9
Rated input power (W)
1080
Permissible total weight (kg)
330
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1118 x 691 x 1316
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information