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    Scrubber dryers BD 50/40 RS Bp | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor scrubber with steering wheel, grey body, and visible brush underneath.

    Awards and exclusive range

    ISSA Interclean INNOVATION AWARD 29532 CMYK

    Scrubber dryers

    BD 50/40 RS Bp

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.533-170.0

    • 40 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 51 cm disc brush head, stand-on, 6 km/h
    • Various batteries, run time of up to 2.25 h, max. 3060 m²/h
    • Excellent manoeuvrability, easy to get on and off, highly compact
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