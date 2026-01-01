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    Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Bp Classic *KAP | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor scrubber with grey body, yellow accents, and red brush, designed for professional cleaning.

    Scrubber dryers

    BD 50/50 C Bp Classic *KAP

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.127-007.0

    • Battery powered
    • One disc
    • Extremely easy to use
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