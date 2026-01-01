Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Bp Classic *KAP | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Scrubber dryers
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.127-007.0
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
Advance by brush rotation
Working width, brushes (mm)
510
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
850
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
50 50
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
2040
Practical area performance (m²/h)
1200
Battery (V / Ah)
24 / 105
Battery run time (h)
3
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
220 - 240
Brush speed (rpm)
155
Brush contact pressure (g/cm² / kg)
27.3 - 28.5 / 20 - 23
aisle turning width (mm)
1240
Water consumption (l/min)
2.3
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
66 - 66
Rated input power (W)
1100
Weight without accessories (kg)
53
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1170 x 570 x 1025
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com