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    Scrubber dryers BD 50/55 W Classic Bp *KAP | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional floor scrubber with grey body, black and yellow handle, and visible brush at the base.

    Scrubber dryers

    BD 50/55 W Classic Bp *KAP

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.127-051.0

    Thanks to a 55 litre tank and 51 cm working width, our battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Classic Bp makes possible area performances of up to 2000 m²/h.
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