Scrubber dryers BD 50/55 W Classic Bp *KAP | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Scrubber dryers
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.127-051.0Thanks to a 55 litre tank and 51 cm working width, our battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Classic Bp makes possible area performances of up to 2000 m²/h.
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm)
510
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
850
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
55 55
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
2550
Practical area performance (m²/h)
1530
Battery (V)
24
Battery run time (h)
3
Brush speed (rpm)
140 - 140
Brush contact pressure (kg)
27 - 27
aisle turning width (mm)
1400
Water consumption (l/min)
2.6
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
65.2 - 65.2
Permissible total weight (kg)
240
Weight without accessories (kg)
103
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1328 x 610 x 1073
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas