Scrubber dryers BD 50/60 C Classic Ep | Kärcher

The compact BD 50/60 C Ep Classic delivers maximum cleaning performance with minimum equipment. Machine features have been reduced to the most important settings and functions for efficient use. The EASY-Operation system makes the machine very easy to operate. This compact machine is very manoeuvrable and offers the operator a clear view of the area to be cleaned. In addition, this mains-operated scrubber drier with disc technology is also very affordable. The BD 50/60 C Ep Classic is ideal for both occasional and continuous use.

Affordable entry-level model Excellent price-performance ratio. Reduced to the most important functions. Large tank volume with compact dimensions Extremely manoeuvrable. Offers a clear view of the cleaning surface. Large working width Integrated disc brush head with 51-centimetre/20 inch brush. For efficient cleaning of medium-sized areas. Mains operation (230 V, 50 Hz) Low weight. Suitable for both occasional and continuous use. Home Base system Further accessory parts or equipment can be attached. Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board. EASY-Operation Panel 1-switch operation. Very easy to use. Easy assignment of functions thanks to yellow control elements Short teach-in times also for untrained personnel. Robust and durable control elements Suitable for daily use.