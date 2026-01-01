2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Scrubber dryers BD 50/60 C Classic Ep | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher floor scrubber with yellow accents, featuring a circular brush and wheels, designed for professional cleaning.

    Scrubber dryers

    BD 50/60 C Classic Ep

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.127-002.0

    • 60 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 51 cm disc brush, propulsion by brush
    • Corded operation, max. 2040 m²/h
    • Extremely compact and manoeuvrable machine
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